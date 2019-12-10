Vanderpool McHale, 97, of Towanda Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Highlands Care Center in Laporte, Pennsylvania.
Carmenia was born in Towanda Township on Jan. 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Richard Vanderpool and Blanche Hoover Vanderpool Reichenbach. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1940. Carmenia was employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda during World War II and later from 1960 until retiring in 1977.
Carmenia loved the Christmas season. She enjoyed country music and her yearly vacations to Nashville, Tennessee with her family.
Carmenia is survived by and possessed great love for her daughter, Suzanne Sullivan of Towanda Township; her sister, Bernadean Sage of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; special nephew and niece, Edward and Suzanne Kulick Sr. of Lake Wesauking; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Carol Schultz and Billy Benjamin.
In addition to her parents, Carmenia was predeceased by her husband of 55 years who was the love of her life, Alvin McHale on April 30, 1997; greatly loved grandson, Craig L. Sullivan on April 6, 2018; and greatly loved son-in-law, William Lee Sullivan, on Oct. 18, 2009.
A funeral and committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Canon Maureen AtLee Hipple, Rector of Christ Episcopal Church, Towanda, officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be private in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept, 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Carmenia Vanderpool McHale.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
