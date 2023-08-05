Carol A. Pientka, 92, of Sayre passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023 with her loving husband, Leonard, by her side. Born in Mayfield, Pa., August 30, 1930. Carol was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda Bachak. Carol was a graduate of Mayfield High School in 1948. While in high school, Carol would work in the summers at Skytop Lodge in the Poconos where she was a live-in nanny to the Callaway family. This was Carol’s first experience with the game of golf. After high school, Carol went onto cosmetology school and also worked at the local Acme supermarket. This is where she met the love of her life, Leonard. They married in 1953 and went on to have four children, Debbie (Gabriel), Lenny, Joseph (deceased) and Mary Beth (Fennell.) Carol was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. She enjoyed playing golf at Shepard Hills, watching the Yankees and traveling the world with Len. She gave her time to Epiphany Church as a lector and was a devoted parishioner. As her family grew, Carol was blessed to spend precious time with her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Leonard. Also surviving are: daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Keith Gabriel of Sayre, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Lenny and Cathy Pientka of Sayre, Pa.; daughter, Mary Beth Fennell of Cicero, NY; grandson, David Gabriel, his wife Kelley and their children, Kensley, Savannah and Colton; granddaughter, Kristin (Gabriel) Ratkowski, her husband Greg and their sons, Tyler and Andrew; and grandson, Brendan Reilly of Cicero, NY. In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her in-laws, Albin and Sophie Pientka; her brothers, Joseph and Eugene Bachak; her sister, Dolores Bachak; her son, Joseph, and her son-in-law, Kevin Fennell.
A Memorial Mass to Celebrate the Life of Carol will be held at Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10 am. The family will be at the church at 9am. Burial will be following the mass at Tioga Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Carol’s memory are asked to consider the Heart & Cardiology Fund at Guthrie Medical Center in care of Guthrie Resource Development, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840 or Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Carol’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.