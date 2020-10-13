Carol Ann Cooley Edsell Dunn, 75, of Towanda, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020.
Carol was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1945, the daughter of the late Lyle and Anna Hakes Cooley, and moved to LeRaysville, Pennsylvania as a child to grow up on the family farm. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1963 and was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years until her retirement. Carol enjoyed flower gardening, photography, and caring for her pets.
Surviving are her sons, Michael T. (Joan) Edsell of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania and Scott J. (Michelle Jeffery) Edsell of Wyalusing; grandchildren, Thomas (Tracy) Edsell of Williamstown, West Virginia, Haley (Lance) Reese of Wysox, Pennsylvania, Breanna (Aaron) Bullock of Rome, Pennsylvania, Alisha (Joshua) Mosier of Towanda; great grandson, Nolan Mosier; her brother, Perry (Janine) Cooley of Wyalusing; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her husband, James J. Dunn Jr. on July 10, 2008.
Interment will be private in the South Hill Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm St., Towanda, PA 18848 in Carol’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
