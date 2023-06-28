Carol Ann Cunfer, 88, of Monroeton, PA and a resident of the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home passed away June 22, 2023, with her family by her side at the Guthrie Towanda Campus after a short illness.
Carol was born on October 15, 1934, in Hazleton, PA, the daughter of the late Robert and Emily
Eli Kresge. She graduated from Hazleton High School, class of 1952, and received a Registered Nurse certificate from the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as a nurse in Allentown for a short period of time. On July 1, 1956, she married Albert (Al) Cunfer, who she began dating in high school. They lived in Bristol, PA, where she continued to work as an RN before having her first child the following year.
Carol then became a full-time homemaker, settling in Levittown, PA, and raising their growing family. In 1970 she and Albert and their now five children moved to a small farm in the Franklindale area, where she has lived ever since. In 1980, she returned to work as an RN at the former Towanda Memorial Hospital, spending 25 years working nights on the
Medical/Surgical floor before fully retiring in 2005 at the age of 70. Since then, she enjoyed keeping her home, raising flowers, freezing and canning homegrown vegetables, quilting, and playing Scrabble. She traveled around the US and Europe on vacations to visit family.
For over 50 years Carol was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda, PA.
She was also a member of the former Iona Grange, a member of the Franklin Township Fire Company Auxiliary, a member of both the Canton and Towanda TOPS chapters, and the Granville Center Quilting Club.
Carol is survived by her children, Ronald, of State College, PA, Robert and his wife Janet, of Eden, NY, Elaine Cunfer and her husband Timothy Blangger of Allentown, PA, Elizabeth Geddes of Inverurie, Scotland and her partner Charles Davidson of London, and Louis and his wife Diane of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters-in-law Edna Kisenwether, Delores Cunfer, and Julie Kresge; grandchildren Sydney Cunfer, Garrett Cunfer, Moira Geddes, and Fiona Geddes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert, in 2007, her two brothers Robert and William Kresge and son-in-law Neil Geddes.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 South Main Street, Towanda, PA, 18848, with the Reverend Jira Albers presiding. A visitation with the family will be held at the church from 12:30 PM until the start of the service.
The interment service will be held at Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton, PA, with Reverend Albers presiding, on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 12:00 p.m..
Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
