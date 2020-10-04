It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home… Carol Ann (Darling) Chaffee, 78, of Owego and formerly of Warren Center, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Carol was born on Dec. 25, 1941 in Amsterdam, New York a daughter of Kenneth and Margaret (Harr) Darling. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandma, Carol treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and a dish of ice cream! Carol retired from Penn State Cooperative Extension in Towanda following 23 years of service. She was recognized for her hard work and received the award for Secretary of the Year. Devoted to her Lord, Carol taught Sunday School and served on the Social Committee at the Warren Center Baptist Church. Carol will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Thomas A. Chaffee; her children, Barbara (Karl) Ross of LeRaysville, Beth (Nick) Motsko of Apalachin, New York, Alison Taylor of Rome; her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Fran) Gramlich of Speculator, New York; her grandchildren, David (Tracy) Roberts, Ariana Roberts, Nicholas (Jamie) Motsko, Kristy Motsko, Tyler (Anaka) Taylor, Hunter Taylor and Riley Taylor; great grandchildren, Aurora, Zackary, Kiera, Meredith, Elizabeth, Logan, Autumn, Juniper and Ivan. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Darling; and her in-laws, George and Ruth (Bawn) Chaffee.
Abiding with Carol’s wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the love and care Carol received from the Nurses, Doctors and Care Partners on the 6th floor at Robert Packer Hospital. In Carol’s final days, she was loved and cared for by the staff at Mercy House in Endicott. The love and compassion shown to us will always be remembered. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 to help guide others during their time of loss.
