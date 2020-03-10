Carol Ann Walsh, 66, passed away peacefully March 4, 2020 at Peppi’s House TMC Hospice in Tucson, Arizona, after a short stay.
She leaves behind Luanne Martin, her loving wife of 44 years. They lived together in various states, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, California and Arizona, bonding with many people along the way. Carol always had a generous spirit and quick wit, loved all kinds of projects and fix-it jobs and was always willing to help others. When not working or doing projects, she enjoyed creating artwork and listening to classical music.
Carol was a dedicated employee of Green Valley True Value Hardware, retiring about two years ago. Her knowledge, expertise and likeable personality earned her many loyal customers.
Carol was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to Elsie (Wood) and Thomas Walsh. Surviving is her sister, Cherie (Ron) Schell, and brother, Thomas Richard (Sandy) Walsh; sisters-in-law, Kathy Martin, Lyn Alweis; nephews, nieces and other family members. Also left behind are life-long friends Bill Fry and Mark DeSimone of Boston and mother-in-law, Grace Martin, of Green Valley.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Donations in her memory may be made to the Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.