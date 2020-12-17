Carol Ann Worth Flannigan, 64, of 1048 Main Street LeRaysville, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Jeff Leighton following declining health. Carol was born in Neptune, NJ on July 25, 1956 a daughter of William and Emma Francis Brown Worth. She was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, NJ and was formerly employed by several area retail stores. Carol formerly resided in North Carolina for 20 years.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid NASCAR fan and follower of Chase Elliott.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Jeff Leighton of LeRaysville, grandson, Michael Flannigan of LeRaysville, sister, Betty Worth of Tunkhannock, brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Ines Worth of Hightstown, NJ, nephews, Neil Worth and wife Katie, Bryan Worth, nieces, Holly Worth and Siobhan Worth, great nieces, Samantha Worth and Emma Worth, aunt, Shirley Brown of LeRaysville, as well as many cousins.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the South Warren Church, Warren Center, PA with Pastor Chip Romeo officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the South Warren Church 3321 LeRaysville Road, Rome, PA 18837 in Carol Ann Worth Flannigan’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
