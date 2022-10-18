Carol J. Myfelt of Burlington, PA entered eternity on October 11, 2022, after a short hospital stay for acute heart failure. Most people knew Carol as an elementary teacher for more than 30 years. She was an “influencer” of hundreds of children before that was even a term. One Some her greatest delight was being greeted by former students and seeing their success. Outside of the classroom she helped encourage young people in sports and positive activities often with her late husband, Fred Toothaker.
Carol enjoyed reading, seeing the sites in national parks, keeping up with the news and maintaining contact with friends and family. In recent years book club and retired teachers’ gatherings figured prominently in her activities.
Carol is survived by a sister Muriel Myfelt and brother Pastor Brian Myfelt currently of Richfield PA, a brother-in-law Bruce Toothaker (Susan)of Blossburg. She is also survived by cousins Karen Myfelt Girard (Mark); Heidi Myfelt Ingenito (Mark); Jerry Stocum, Jim Stocum (Joy), Maurice Waters, Rex Soper (Pat) and Sharon Soper Ledgerwood. Her feline companion, Cricket, will join Muriel and Brian at the Parsonage.
Family, friends and her many former students may call at the Gerald Vickery Jr. Funeral Home Wednesday evening October 19th from 6-8 pm and Thursday morning October 20th 10-11am Funeral services following at 11 am. Interment will be at the family’s convenience.
While flowers are appreciated, Carol often asked that money be sent to Daggett United Methodist Church (84 Church Street, Millerton, PA 16936 where she was a member) in lieu of gifts for birthdays and Christmas. She also supported the You Too Animal Rescue 13489 Route 220, Towanda, PA 18848.
