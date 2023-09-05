Carol J. Thomas, 82, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, New York. Carol Jean Perry was born in Sayre on April 15, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Cole) Perry. On April 1, 1961, she married Spencer “Jimmie” Thomas and together they raised five children and celebrated 61 years of marriage. In earlier years, Carol was employed at the Martha Lloyd School in Troy for several years.
Carol was a private individual. She loved going for walks and visiting Tioga Downs Casino. Most important was the love she shared for her home and especially her family.
The family would like to thank a special granddaughter and caregiver, Stephanie for her love and support during Carol’s failing health.
Surviving is her husband, Spencer “Jimmie” at home, children, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Perry of Columbia Cross Rds, Wendall (Beth) Thomas of Troy, Vicki Gee of Watkins Glen, New York, Matthew (Teresa) Thomas of Columbia Cross Rds, Pamela (Tim) Haner of Columbia Cross Rds, grandchildren, Michelle Noonan, Todd Perry, Wendall Thomas Jr., Sarah Gleason, Michele Miller, Jason Gee, Stephanie Gee, Brandon Gee, Josh Thomas, Melissa Sossong, Devon Thomas, Vanessa Thomas, Brooke Rogers, Joseph Haner, William Haner, several great grandchildren, siblings, Dottie Shellenberger of Elmira, Beverly Dickerson of Bentley Creek, Nancy (Dick) Rosekanes of Elmira, sisters in law, Hazel Tarbox of Blossburg, Arlene Klinger of Reading as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by siblings, John Perry Jr., Delos “Punk” Perry, Shirley Vanderpool, Joan Ellsworth, Donna Westrick, father-in-law, Joe Thomas, mother-in-law and step-father-in-law, Jesse and Uri Williams and her beloved dog, Ben.
Family services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society in Carol J. Thomas’ loving memory.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility is Canton in assisting with arrangements. Please share your memories of Carol and condolences to her family at ww.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
