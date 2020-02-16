Carol L. Tears, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Bradford County Manor in Troy. He was born on Feb. 18, 1941, in Elmira, New York, son of the late Louis N. and Nellie (Williams) Tears.
Carol was a self-employed farmer and logger who took great pride in running his family farm. He was a member of the former Elk Run United Methodist Church, the East Sullivan Grange and the Future Farmers of America in his younger years. He could often be found perusing through local farm auctions or simply chatting with friends in town.
Carol will be dearly missed for his kind-hearted nature, always willing to lend a hand or equipment if he knew it would benefit someone else.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Dale VanNoy, of Granville Summit; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Carol was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Kinkead.
In keeping with Carol’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilston Funeral Home of Mansfield. Send condolences at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
