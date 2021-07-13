Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all...
Carol Mildred Harford, 97, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
A full obituary will follow.
A period of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 11 am. Carol will be laid to rest at Valley Home Cemetery in Windham, Pennsylvania, following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
