Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all...
Carol Mildred Harford, 97, of Ulster, PA passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Carol was born on Sept. 24, 1923, at her family home in Allis Hollow, PA, the daughter of the late Leon and Maisie (Lent) Allis.
For many years Carol worked as a nurse’s aid employed at Blue Swan Mill, Robert Packer Hospital, and Guthrie Home Care and the Marie Foley Home. Carol was unyielding in her support and care and it was not until the age of 80 when some of her friends began passing that she decided to retire from home healthcare.
Carol was a long-time member of South Warren Community Church. She loved to travel and square dance. In later years she enjoyed putting puzzle together.
Carol is survived by her children: Randy (Vickie) Harford and Shirley (Gary) Lenox; siblings: Harold Allis and Gladys Cobb; sister-in-law Alice; brother-in-law Ethan Doane; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband John Harford, son John Harford, brothers: Robert and Leon Allis, sisters Donna Doane and Alberta Allis Baldwin, sisters-in-law Darlene and Juanita Allis, grandsons Jack Lenox and John Harford, 1 great and 2 great great grandchildren.
A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15 from 10 to 11 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 am. Carol will be laid to rest at Valley Home Cemetery in Windham, PA following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.