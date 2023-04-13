Carol Sue Driesbaugh Rought, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Easter Sunday by her husband’s side, April 9, 2023, after a long illness. Carol was born on April 5, 1954, to the late John Henry Driesbaugh and Flora Kasson Driesbaugh. Carol worked at the Bradford County Manor as a supervisor for laundry and housekeeping for 16 years until her retirement.
Carol was a devoted wife to Joseph R. Rought, and they were happily married for 46 years until her passing. She was a proud and loving mother to her three sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) Driesbaugh of Elmira, NY, Brian Rought of Towanda, and Michael Rought of Towanda. Carol treasured her grandchildren, including Adrian, Warren, Evan, and Wesley who are the children of Kenneth and Cheryl Driesbaugh. Ivy, Michael Rought’s first child, along with Caydence and Michael Jr., the children of Michael Rought and Amber Wilson.
Carol had many passions in life, such as spending time on Barclay Mountain and caring for animals, to which she adored and devoted much of her time. Earlier in life, she enjoyed fishing on the Susquehanna River and was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed watching local races at Granville Summit and Dunn Hill.
Carol was preceded in death by her baby brother, John Anthony Driesbaugh in August 1965, her brother, Charles F. “Chuck” Driesbaugh, in February 2004 and Chuck’s wife, Jean Frost Driesbaugh in March 2017. Additionally, her sister Sheryl Cobb’s husband, Frances E. Cobb, passed away in May 2009.
Carol is survived by her sister Sheryl Cobb of Towanda, sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Duane “Pat” Lattimer of South Branch, sister and brother-in-law Catherine “Cathy” and Robert Benjamin of South Branch, and her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Lee Driesbaugh of Dolan Springs, AZ.
Carol will always be remembered for her kind heart, her love for her family and friends, and her unwavering dedication to everything she did. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, including her grandchildren, who were a source of great joy and happiness to her.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm at the Troy Sale Barn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
