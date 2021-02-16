Our loving Auntie, Carol V. Cook, 96, of Potterville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at The Homestead’s in Apalachin where she had resided for the last six years.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
