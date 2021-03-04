Carole A. Maynard Hendershot, 82 of Morgan, Utah, formerly from Towanda and Altoona, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. She was born on Feb. 16, 1939 in Towanda, daughter of Arthur R. Maynard and Dollie Belle McNeal Maynard.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wayne F. Hendershot, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2016, her parents, and siblings, Jean Maynard Cummings, John Maynard, Frederick Maynard and David Maynard. She is survived by sister, June Maynard Fitzgerald of Avoca, Pennsylvania. Carole leaves behind five children, Lon (Jody) Hendershot of Santaquin, Utah, Jim (Becky) Hendershot of Morgan, Utah, Greg (Sally) Hendershot of Pomona, Kansas, Lisa Hendershot of Lindon, Utah and Mark (Amanda) Hendershot of Richmond, Utah. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 29-great grandchildren.
Carole took great pride in her family and home. She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, tending to her flowers, and spending time with family and friends, who brought her much joy. Her grandchildren brought her a special kind of joy. They will all treasure the memories of a loving, kind and fun grandmother.
Carole belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in the church and could always be found helping and serving others. She found joy in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with others by word and example.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
The funeral service will be live streamed at thegoodfuneralhomeinc.com from 1:15 to 2:45 on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Good Funeral Home Inc., Alto-Reste Park. Interment will take place in Alto-Reste Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.