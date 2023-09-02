August 9, 1947- August 24, 2023
Our dear Mother, Carole passed away on August 24th, 2023.
She will forever be remembered, loved and cherished by her many friends, her family and especially her son, Daniel and daughter, Diana and her loving Sisters. She always said her children were her greatest gift and accomplishment yet anyone who knows her knows she was a great gift to anyone fortunate enough to enjoy her friendship and love. Some of Carole’s favorite joys were reading, kayaking, living at the beach and especially music, dancing and football! Carole was a life-long Steelers fan and enjoyed many years of watching the games at the Steelers pubs with her Steelers friends.
She was a powerful, successful, intelligent business woman throughout her life until she passed, from owning thriving hair salons to most recently selling luxury intracoastal real estate. She was very proud of the relationships she developed and level of service she provided in her career and left a lasting impression on those who worked with her.
We learned how to be kind, how to love and how to cherish life from her.
She always said, “Put your face to the sun and know you are loved.” We promise to do that and look to her in the sunshine until we are with her again.
We will miss her and think of her every day and promise to live our best lives and make her proud.
Our family and friends always tell us, your mother was beautiful inside and out, elegant and stylish and always loved to laugh. She will be missed but we know she is always with us.
