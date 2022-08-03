Carolyn A. Mosher, Age 58, of Burlington Township passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Gateway House in Williamsport following a valiant fight with cancer. She was born October 22, 1963, in Troy, PA daughter of James & Eleanor (Watson) Boor. Following graduation from high school she attended two years of business school. She was employed by Guthrie Hospital and later by the Medical Supply Depot as an IT specialist. Carolyn was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with them especially her granddaughters. Everyone knows how much she loved horses. She dedicated her spare time to training horses, riding her horses and working with others to make equestrian riding safer. Carolyn had previously coached volleyball at Sayre High School.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband Ronald J. Mosher of Burlington Township, sons and daughters in law, Seth (Kayla) Moser of Barton, NY, Sean (Kylie) Mosher of Columbia Cross Roads, her granddaughters, Emmalynn, Avah, Huntleigh and soon to be born Oakley. Three brothers, Dale Boor of Columbia Cross Roads, Dennis (Marcia) Boor of Elmira, Glenn Boor of Gillett, sister Lynette (David) Schultz of Towanda, several Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Following her wishes there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.