Carolyn Jane Vogle Pringle, 86, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away at home after extended illness on September 25, 2022. Beloved mother and grandmother, Carolyn was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda, Pennsylvania on January 9, 1936. She graduated from Holidaysburg High School in 1953, and married Paul J. Pringle. They then moved to Hamburg, New York, before moving back to Carolyn’s hometown of Towanda in 1962. Over the course of her life, Carolyn worked at several different places including: her families’ store, Vogle’s Confectionary; GTE Sylvania; Widmann’s Drugstore; Kisner’s Gems; and, the Social Security Administration. The position she loved the most, however, was being at home and raising seven children.
Taking an active role in raising her children, she often found herself volunteering with their various activities. Carolyn was also a member of many different groups and organizations in the community, including the Eagle Club, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Booster Club, and for years worked as an Election clerk for Towanda 2nd Ward. She also taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at the First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul J Pringle; and her sons, Robert A. Pringle, and David L. Pringle. She leaves behind: daughter Shannon, at home; son, Paul Pringle, Jr. of Delaware; son, William Pringle of Florida; daughter, Carolyn Malham of North Carolina; and daughter, Karen Miller of Georgia; grandchildren: Brendan, Tristan, Ryan, Amanda, Robert, Michael, Julana, Joshua, Catherine and Keeryn; and several great-grandchildren.
