Carolyn M. Cole, 86, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Bradford County Manor.
She was born on March 27, 1936, in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Isaac E. Harshbarger and Margaret J. (Evans) Harshbarger.
Carolyn was a 1956 graduate of Sayre High School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was an extremely hard worker, working on the dairy farm she owned with her husband and as a Nurse’s Aide at the former Heritage Nursing Home, which is now known as Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. Carolyn was a giver and would help anyone in need, even if that meant giving someone the shirt off her back.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Stanley E. Cole, son Stephen “Steve” Cole, sisters Penny Callear and Louise Vanderpool, brother Richard Harshbarger, sisters-in-law Jane Harshbarger, Beverly Woods, and Wealtha A. Vogle, and brothers-in-law Charles Callear, Hugh Cole, Richard Woods, and Bill Naugle.
Carolyn is survived by her sons Scott Cole and his wife, Connie, of Warren Center, PA and Timothy “Tim” Cole and his wife, Becky, of Rome, PA, daughter Rebecca Metcalf and her husband, Kevin, of London, AR, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Douglas and Lucille Folk of Rome, PA, sisters-in-law Barb Naugle of Chambersburg, PA, Linda Cole of FL, and Helen Harshbarger of Ulster, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11am-1pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or by visiting https://donate.lovetotherescue.org. The family wishes to thank the Age in Place and the Bradford County Manor for the care given to their loved one at home and at the nursing home.
