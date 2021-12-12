Carolyn N. (Byrne) Gee, 74, of Granville Summit, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Gee, Sr. who passed away in 1996.
Carolyn was born on April 15, 1947 in Troy, PA, daughter of the late Frank K. and Katherine R. (Smith) Byrne. She was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School and cleaned houses for a living. Carolyn enjoyed caring for her home, flower gardening, and mowing her yard.
Carolyn is survived by her step children: Laura (Reuben) Barrett of Troy, Robert W. Gee, Jr. of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Terri (Vernon) Perry of Monroeton, PA, Edie (Bernabe) Suazo of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Susan (Lyndon) Lundy of Wysox, PA, several grandchildren and
great grandchildren, half-brother Frank K. Byrne of Petty, TX, and close friend Mary Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and half-brother Thomas L. Byrne.
Services for Carolyn are private and at the convenience of her family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
