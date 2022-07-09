Age 93, of Wells Township (Millerton postal), Bradford County, Pennsylvania, July 1, 2022. Carolyn was born November 11, 1928 in Elmira, New York, the daughter of James Edson Smith and Velma Irene Smith (a Smith married a Smith). She resided on Cedar Street in Elmira, until age 5, when her parent’s removed to the family dairy farm at Alder Run in Jackson Township, Tioga County, Pennsylvania, attending the Alder Run School. She was involved in all levels of Mitchell’s Mills Grange and at the state level. She had many talents, including playing the piano. Her and her cousin, Beverly Smith, who survives her, loved to ride in their Aunt Lena Hogaboom’s Rumble Seat. She was a 1946 graduate of Millerton High School and Rochester Business Institute, class of 1947. She loved polka dancing at the Pine City Hay Loft, Newberry’s and Iszard’s Lunch & Tea Rooms, Jean Nate perfume, and her Jeeps. Carolyn married 16 October 1948 at the West Jackson Church to Daryl Thorp. Carolyn worked for JCPenny in Elmira, New York and then became a long-term employee of Marine Midland Bank in Elmira, which she retired from in 1989. Carolyn and Daryl purchased a lot from Donald and Eloise Wilson and built a brick home on Route 328 in Wells Township. Daryl’s health declining, they sold the residence where they had resided for many years and built a house next to the garage and truck sales that Daryl operated in Millerton, Carolyn managing the finances for the business, along with her full-time banking career. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 44 years in 1992 and after his death she sold their house and returned to live near their former residence. Carolyn enjoyed her breakfast and lunch dates with friends, kept up with world events, and still drove until a fall in May, which hospitalized her. She passed with her caretakers, Lori Anderson and James Smith, by her side. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Wanda Smith Allford (William) and brother, Wilfred Smith (Vicky). She is survived by nieces and nephews, Lori Allford Anderson, W. John Allford, James Smith, Scott Smith, several great nieces and nephews; best friends, Janet Sellers and Elizabeth Bubacz; and lifetime friends, Virginia Button and Erma Wales. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral visitation, arrangements in care of Olthof Funeral Home. Burial will be in Jobs Corners Cemetery with her husband, Daryl. The family would like to thank Terry Richtie, the administrator of the Sayre Health Center, the nurses and staff at the Sayre Health Center for their devoted care and passion, her cousin, Jan Seeley for her many visits with her in the last few weeks, Hospice Care, and Pastor Jean from Skilled Nursing. Those wishing, may make donations to two worthy and local dedicated group of volunteers, the Millerton Volunteer Fire Department, 16 North Road, Millerton PA 16936 and the Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 249, Millerton PA 16936. Online condolences may be made at www.olthof.com.
