Carrie Faye Rebecca Paris, 19, of South Waverly, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
She was born on November 8, 2001, in Camden, NJ, the daughter of Brian and Kimberly (Roupp) Paris.
Carrie’s son was the light of her life. She loved him and her little sister very much. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Carrie also enjoyed painting and drawing and was an avid traveler.
She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School, Class of 2020. While in high school, Carrie was a member of the band and was very talented in that she could play multiple instruments. She was an amazing figure skater and even went to Nationals. Carrie was employed as a Waitress and enjoyed working at many different restaurants in the area.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents Allen and Mable Roupp, paternal grandmothers Marion Paris and Dorothy Paris, maternal great-grandparents Fred and Carrie Roupp, paternal great-grandparents Rex and Mildred Paris, aunt Karen Roupp, uncles Scott Paris and George Crist, and cousins Christina Paris and Nathan Crist.
Carrie is survived by her beloved son Alexander Michael, parents Brian and Kimberly Paris, sister Danielle Paris, grandfather Robert Paris, aunts Bobbi Roupp, Sandy (Keith) Llewellyn, and Kim Chisman, uncles David Paris, Terry Paris (Joella), Stephen Paris (Pam), great-aunt Jan Meredith and several other great aunts, great uncles, cousins, best friends Bridget, and Kira, and many other friends.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.