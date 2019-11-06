Carrie Louise Yates Johnson, 83, of 191 Dogwood Lane, Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Carrie was born in Towanda, on April 6, 1936, the daughter of Freeman Yates and Abbie Vanderpool Yates.
Carrie loved the Lord, was strong in her faith, and loved praying and sharing with others. She enjoyed going for rides and attending yard sales.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Charles B. Johnson; grandson, William C. McFall of Wysox; daughter-in-law, Margaret McFall of Wysox; sister, Mary Smith of Athens Township; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Carrie was predeceased by her son, William Irving McFall on April 9, 2017, and her sister, Edna Grover on April 17, 2016.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
