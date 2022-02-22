Catherine E. (Wildrick) Halstead, Age 87, of Ridgebury Township, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband and friends by her side. Catherine was born June 15, 1934, in Waverly, NY daughter of the late Harold & Nina (Millard) Wildrick. She was a graduate of Waverly High School and was also a graduate of the Robert Packer School of Nursing where she obtained her RN Degree. She retired following a 43-year career at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Catherine and Neal A. Halstead were married on October 6, 1956, and celebrated 65 years of marriage. In her spare time, she and Neal enjoyed their membership in the Lincoln Grange in Bentley Creek, she was also a member of the Waverly Baptist Church, the Nurses Alumni Association at Robert Packer Hospital. Catherine also enjoyed camping, gardening and working on her needlepoint.
Survivors include her loving husband Neal A. Halstead of Ridgebury, nieces, nephews a cousin and friends William & Delicia Plouse of Ridgebury.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and a brother Arnold Wildrick in 1944.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 PM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Steve Dygert of the Waverly First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Hanlon Hill Cemetery when weather permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.