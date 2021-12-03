Catherine Farrell Horn, born March 27, 1934, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 30th, 2021, after an extended illness. Born the daughter of Thomas J and Marie Farrell, Catherine married Frederick P Horn on August 9, 1952, and together they shared 61 years of marriage until Fred’s passing on August 13, 2013.
Catherine is survived by her children: Linda (Robert) Hughes of Waverly, NY; Karen (Bernie) Duggan of Waverly, NY; Cathy (Frank) Catarisano of Canandaigua, NY; Thomas (Jody) Horn of Sayre, PA; Sharon (Michael) Hildebrandt of Sayre, PA; Kevin (Gina) Horn of Dundee, NY. 12 Grandchildren: Brian Hughes, Jeff (Hannah) Hughes, Christopher Hughes; Jennifer Gettens, Michelle (Victor) Lee; Andrea (Kyle) Kebert, Alicia (Timothy) Hadden; Trey (Rachel) Hildebrandt, Paige Hildebrandt; Caitlin (Shaun) Handwerk, Frederick Horn, Joseph Horn and Trisha Hughes.
8 Great Grandchildren: Finley and Cora Gettens, Nathan, Vanessa and Veronica Lee, Sophia and Clara Kebert, Madison Handwerk. Sisters: Genevieve (Dale) Woith, Mesa, AZ and Rita Nossal, Endwell, NY.
Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Marie Sick Farrell, brothers Paul (Margaret) Farrell, James (Frances) Farrell, and Sisters Frances (Peter) DeCarlo, Theresa (Larry) Ware, Mary (John) Novak, Jean (James) Donlin, Sarah (George) Stohlman, Brother-in-law Len Nossal and many loving nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded by brother-in-law Edward (Mary Lou) Horn and sister-in-laws Donna (Carlyle) Pietro and Janet Horn McKinney.
Catherine was a member of The Catholic Community of the Epiphany. Catherine shared common beliefs in life, one of which was that a Catholic upbringing was the start of a solid foundation. The Catholic faith was the center of Catherine’s moral compass. She was baptized, received her first communion, confirmed and married Frederick, the love of her life, in the Epiphany Church. It is also where she proudly chose to raise her 6 children, each attended the Epiphany School, celebrating an abundance of family milestones and devoting her life to Jesus for more than 87 years.
Catherine and Fred instilled in each of their children the mindset that through hard work, determination and dedication, a life of success could be achieved. Catherine believed you should always, “Treat others the way you want to be treated,” and “Never lose sight of where you came from.”
Family was Catherine’s greatest joy. When their children were young, Catherine and Fred enjoyed family vacations to Wildwood, New Jersey, volunteering for school functions and attending sporting events and activities. They both delighted in celebrations for baptisms, birthdays, confirmations, graduations, weddings and reunions. Eventually, it was her grandchildren starting families of their own that brought Catherine immense joy and happiness. The ultimate smiles would come when the great grandchildren arrived. With each new birth, Catherine and Fred’s circle grew stronger, along with a love in their hearts, beyond measure.
After raising her children, Catherine returned to work at the family business, Horn’s True Value, while working at the Elks Club, where she helped prepare and cater dinners and banquets. Catherine and Fred then began traveling, Hawaii and Alaska were two of their favorites, going on cruises and spending sunny days with family at the lake. She loved to dance, bake and prepare feasts for family gatherings. Catherine never missed a birthday, always called to check-in and was the very best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend this world has to offer.
Catherine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves a legacy built on faith, service and compassion for her family to continue for generations to come.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at The Catholic Community of the Epiphany located at 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:30 AM. The Mass will be live streamed on the Catholic Community of the Epiphany Facebook page. Burial will be at the Tioga Point Cemetery, in Athens, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epiphany School, Guthrie Hospice and Elderwood at Waverly.
Prior to the mass, the family will receive friends and family from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Church. Everyone is invited to join us in celebrating Catherine’s life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Catherine’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.