Catherine M. “Cathy” Wrisley, 79, of Burlington Township, Pennsylvania went to be with her Lord on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 at the St. Clair Hospital near Pittsburgh. She was surrounded by family as she went to join her husband and her parents.
Catherine May Parker was born in her parent’s home November 10, 1941 in Burnham, Maine a daughter of the late Rev. Luther & Victoria (Watrous) Parker. She lived in Maine until high school when the family moved to Gillett, PA. It was while attending Troy High School that she met her future husband, Stuart Wrisley. Cathy graduated from Troy in 1959 and went on to attend Eastern Baptist College in St. Davids, PA to study biology education. Graduating from college in May of 1963, she married Stuart in June of 1963; she and Stuart celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing.
Cathy began her teaching career with the Troy Area School District in the fall of 1963 and continued to teach 7th and 8th grade science there for 37 years before retiring in 2000. Throughout her teaching career and marriage, she was also a devoted farm wife and mother. Supporting the family farm in any way she could was extremely important to Cathy. She was always ready to lend a hand with milking, driving tractor, stacking hay or running for parts; you name it, she was there to help.
After retirement, she and Stuart enjoyed a very special trip to Alaska with brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Jean Wrisley. Later she and Stuart would go on to purchase a camper and enjoy more trips out West and into the New England states.
Cathy loved to sew, quilt, read, cook, and garden. Lucky are those who were the recipient of one of her quilts over the years, or a baked good that she always had ready to share with the neighbors or a visitor. She made a mean lemon meringue pie, and her sticky buns were amazing as well.
Cathy was a member of the East Troy Baptist Church and served as a 4-H leader with the East Troy 4-H club for many years.
Cathy was never happier than when she was following an activity or making something for her granddaughters Erin and Abigail. She loved going to ball games and concerts or making the next special Halloween costume for them.
Cathy is survived by her children Sue (Mike) Shipman and Mark (Rebecca) Wrisley both of Burlington Township. Grandma will be greatly missed by granddaughters Erin and Abigail Wrisley. Cathy is also survived by a brother, Joel (Jeanne) Parker or Bridgeville, PA and a sister, Leola Hickman of Sterling, VA. She is survived by sisters-in-law Jean Wrisley and Sheila Wrisley as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cathy was predeceased by her husband, Stuart, in 2014 and her parents Rev. & Mrs. Luther & Vicky Parker and her in-laws Mahlon & Ruth Wrisley. She was also predeceased by brothers and sisters in law Eloise & Charles Likewise, Elnora & Charles Stapley, Bob & Phedie Ayres, Russell & Keitha Wrisley, Lois Wrisley, Mahlon Wrisley, Gladys & Sam Jerome, Liston & Marilyn Pepper, & Duane Wrisley.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to all of those we made the time to call, visit, and send notes/cards while she was at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda and at the Country Meadows Retirement Village in Bridgeville. Those notes, calls, and visits meant the world to Cathy.
Whether you knew her as Mom, Cathy, Grandma, Aunt Cathy, or Mrs. Wrisley chances are that she left you with a smile and a positive memory. If there was anyone who could find the positive in a situation or a person, that was Cathy. May we all take a page from her book and become better at finding the positive.
The family invites friends from 11-1 P.M on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton with services to honor a life well lived following at 1 P.M. Please consider waring masks and practicing social distancing while attended services. Burial will be held directly after in the Lane Cemetery in Luther Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Wrisley’s name to the Bradford County Library in Burlington, PA or the Baptist World Alliance at 405 N. Washington St., Falls Church, VA 22046 or http://www.baptistworld.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
