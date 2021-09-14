Catherine (Parker) Wrisley, widow of Stuart L. Wrisley, long-time residents of Burlington Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021 at the St. Clair Hospital near Pittsburgh.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton.
http://www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
