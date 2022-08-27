Catherine Z. (Harper) Taber, 68, of Gillett, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of Leo H. Taber. The couple married November 9, 1974 and had 47 happy years together.
Cathy was born on July 13, 1954 in El Paso, TX, daughter of the late Robert S. and Gwendolyn (Jefferson) Harper. She was a cook and food service manager for Camp Netimus for Girls in Milford, PA for over 30 years, she retired in 2019. Cathy enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, reading, genealogy, and spending time with her pets.
Cathy is survived by her husband Leo, children: Robert L. Taber of Yorktown, VA, Theodore J. “Gus” Taber of Wyalusing, PA, and Tabitha Taber of Sugar Run, PA, grandchildren: Augustus L., Abigail, Dylan, and Brooke Taber, sister Juliann Szidloski. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services are private and at the convenience of Catherine’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy’s memory to the Seed @ Camp Netimus, 288 Nelson Road, Sugar Run, PA 18846.
