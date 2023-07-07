Cathy E. Barry, age 62, of Waverly, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
She was born October 9, 1960, in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Jonathan Fenton and Esther May Fenton.
Cathy enjoyed fishing, spending time at the cabin and in the swimming pool. She loved spending time with her family. She volunteered to work bingo at the Sons of Italy, Athens Township and Ridgebury Township Volunteer Fire Companies.
Cathy is predeceased by her siblings Jonny Fenton, Jr., Linda Fenton, William Fenton, Gordon Fenton, and Anna Foreman.
She is survived by her loving husband Bob Barry of 42 years, children Shawn (Michelle) Fenton, Stacy Barry, Jim (Michelle) Barry and Tammie (Kevin) Rose, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, siblings Char Brown, Shirley Vanderpool, Wayne Fenton, Albert Fenton and Paul Fenton; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, her faithful dog Freckles and cats Bentley, Sylvester and Simba.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, PA where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm.
Those wishing may make memorial donations in Cathy’s name to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company.
For those unable to attend the services and are wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com
