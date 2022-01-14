Cathy J. (Chilson) West, 71, of Leroy, passed away at her residence early Thursday morning, January 13, 2022, while surrounded by the love of her family. Cathy Joyce was born May 8, 1950 in Elmira, NY to the late Robert and Janet (Twist) Chilson. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1968. She was employed at Paper Magic in her earlier years and the Stoney Farms Country Store until her health permitted her to no longer work.
Cathy enjoyed soaking up the sun while working in her flower beds. She looked forward to shopping excursions with the girls. Most of all Cathy loved her family and cherished time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her husband; Kent “Burt” West of Granville Summit, children; Allen (Kim) Bastion of Millerton, Brian Bastion of Towanda, Mike West and Mandy (Ryan) Schultz both of Leroy, grandchildren; Haylee, Anthony, Kendall, Sophie, Sawyer, Madison and Shaylee, brothers; Donald Chilson and Robert (Jaye) Chilson both of Leroy as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved friends, Nancy Neff, Judy Lepper and Carol Bastion.
Besides her parents, Cathy was predeceased by a granddaughter, Emily Bastion and a sister in law, Linda Chilson.
In keeping with Cathy’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper -Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Cathy’s name may be directed to the -Canton Fire Department, PO Box 72, Canton, PA 17724. Please share memories of Cathy and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
