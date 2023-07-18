Cathy M. Johnson, age 59, of Laceyville, passed away in the presence of her loving family on Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023.
Born in Montrose, PA on October 27, 1964, Cathy was the daughter of Phillip Norton and the late Louise Heeman Norton (d. Oct. 11, 2013). As a child, she was raised in the Silvara area and attended Wyalusing High School.
Cathy served many family members and friends in the local area as a house cleaner, working for herself and for Merry Maids in Tunkhannock, PA from 1994-1999. She also spent time working for the Lander Company in Binghamton, NY and was employed as a cook at the Wiser Choice restaurant in Laceyville, PA from 2008-2013.
She was a member of the Silvara United Methodist Church, the Towanda Gun Club, and the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion Auxiliary in Black Walnut. She also enjoyed crafts, gambling, going on walks, shopping, baking and traveling to the beach. Most of all, Cathy loved spending time with her family and found great joy in following her sons and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits.
Along with her father, Cathy is survived by her children, Christopher Norton of Silvara, PA, Jared Johnson (Erica Herns) of Silvara, PA, Aaron Johnson of Laceyville, PA and Bridget Kelly of Meshoppen, PA; her grandchildren, Laci Norton of Laceyville, PA, Logan Norton of Laceyville, PA, Timothy Johnson of Laceyville, PA, Austin Bomboy of Lawton, PA, Gavin Kelly of Lawton, PA, and Brendan Kelly of Lawton, PA; and her great-grandchildren, Hudson Kelly and Elaina Bomboy. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Brown (Terry) of Mehoopany, PA, Allen Norton (Kimberley) of Newark Valley, NY, and Jennifer Norton (Dale Brown) of Silvara, PA; her brothers-in-law, Kimberlee Norton of Lawrenceville, GA and Ronald Pilch of South Auburn, PA; and her special nieces and nephews, Karissa Brown, Dalton Brown, Kailee Norton, Evan Norton, and Karley Norton. Also surviving Cathy are her companion, Gary Teel; her former husband, Randy Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Besides her mother, Cathy is preceded in death by her brother, John Norton (d. Jan. 17, 2012); her sister, Penni Pilch (d. March 8, 2022; her nephews, Greg Liddick (d. May 15, 2019) and Michael Liddick (d. August 8, 2021).
A funeral service for Cathy will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Reverend Darlene Lewis and Reverend Jerri Wagner of Faith Alive Ministries conducting the service. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral Home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
