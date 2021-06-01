Mrs. Cathy VanDeMark Lee, age 68, of New Albany, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly late Friday evening, May 28, 2021, surrounded by her family at home.
Cathy was born on Jan. 2, 1953, at home on Sugar Hill, a daughter of the late Ethlyn Potter VanDeMark. She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1970. She married Jerry Vine Lee of New Albany, on March 25, 1972, in the New Albany Baptist Church and they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary next March.
Cathy worked as an accountant at Cargill and retired after 25+ years of service.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dogs, Josie, Bella and Molly. Her two sons were the light of her life and she followed them in all their endeavors throughout their school years, and after. She was their biggest fan.
Surviving are, her husband, Jerry V. Lee, at home; two sons, Michael N. Lee of New Albany and Matthew J. Lee of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Carol (Larry) Franklin of Laceyville, Pennsylvania and Phyllis (Gary) Seamans of Wyalusing; and brother, David VanDeMark of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by Vanessa Durland, who was like a daughter to Cathy, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Eleanor Salsman on Feb. 8, 1995, and Neta Repsher on July 11, 2020; and a brother, Ellery N. VanDeMark on Jan. 9, 2005; and also by a special beloved dog, Cheyenne.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore PA, with Pastor Terry Van Horn, officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the start of the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
