Cathy (Wood) Ayers Chilson, 70, of Canton, passed away, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Samaritan House in Wellsboro, PA. Cathy was born January 16, 1952 in Troy to the late Charles and Agnes (Lewis) Wood. She attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1969. Always a hard worker, Cathy was employed by Canton Manufacturing, right out of high school, for nearly 30 years until her health no longer permitted her to work. On August 24, 1991, Cathy married David Chilson in Troy. Together they shared 20 years of marriage, until his passing in 2011.
Cathy enjoyed crocheting. She loved to travel and go camping. Unplanned day trips were her favorite adventure.
She is survived by her children; Paul (Melissa) Ayers of Virginia Beach, VA; and Samuel Ayers and Charles Ayers, both of Canton, PA; grandchildren, Jacob and Cameron Ayers of Virginia Beach, VA, Anna Harrison-Ayers and Stacey Ayers of Canton, PA; brother Miles (Barbara) Wood of Blossburg, PA and sister Barbara Wilbur of Canton, PA; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Cathy was predeceased by a brother in law; Elwood Wilber and a daughter in law; Abigael Harrison-Ayers.
A memorial service to honor Cathy’s life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. The family will provide flowers, and suggests you consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Chilson’s name to the Samaritan House, 3 Morgan Terrace or Susquehanna Hospice, 32-36 Central Ave. both of Wellsboro, PA 16901. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is in the caring assistance of final arrangements.
For a full obituary and condolences for family please visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
