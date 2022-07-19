Cecil Lynn Lines, 79, of Weston Road, Monroeton, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022 at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, PA with the Love of His Life, Joanne Powell with whom he resided in Marysville, PA holding his hand.
Cecil was born at home in Monroeton, PA on January 5, 1943 the son of Henry Lewis Lines Jr. and Florence “Flossie” Wilcox Lines. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1960.
Following high school on September 28, 1960, Cecil entered the U.S. Army and was later stationed in Italy until completion of his military service on September 13, 1963. In early years, Cecil worked as a truck driver and was employed in various sales positions. He subsequently moved to Florida where he was employed in the concrete industry for a number of years and returned to Bradford County during his retirement where he continued to keep busy working. Cecil was a former member of the Towanda American Legion, Beirne-Webster VFW, Towanda, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, Towanda Gun Club, and the Towanda Elks Lodge. Cecil is survived by his beloved and devoted companion of 12 years, Joanne Powell, children, Keith Lines and wife Tinna, and Billie Johnson, grandchildren, Jared Lines and wife Megan, Caleb Lines, Dillon Johnson, Dalton Johnson and wife Morgan, siblings, Norma Jeanne Lines (Paul Ballentine) of Ulster, PA, Richard Duane Lines and wife Judy of Powell, Ona Grace “Chip” Lines-Burgess and husband Richard “Smokey” of Meshoppen, PA, the mother of his children, Barbara Cole Lines, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Henry on May 10, 1979 and mother, Florence on July 3, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Powell Cemetery, Powell, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Cecil Lynn Lines. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
