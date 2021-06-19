Celia Jean Sands, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 at her campsite in Terry Township, Bradford County, PA.
Celia was born the daughter of the late Carl “Pete” Button, Jr. and Beverly Welles on Sept. 29, 1970 in Tunkhannock, PA. Growing up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, she attended school in both the Elk Lake and Wyalusing School Districts. Celia was employed with Public Partnerships where she worked as a home healthcare specialist.
When she wasn’t taking care of others, Celia loved camping and spending time with her family. She especially cherished the moments she was able to spend with her children who were everything to her.
Celia is survived by her husband, David Sands; children, Samuel David Sands of Wysox, PA and Tammara May Sands of Wysox, PA; step-son, Adam Scott Sands (Sabrina King) of Tunkhannock; step-granddaughter, Harper Sands of Tunkhannock, PA; siblings, William Button (Kathy Miller) of Tunkhannock, PA, Carl W. Button (Bobbie Bennett) of Wyalusing, PA, Dorothy Casselbury (Ronald) of Towanda, PA, Shantel Franklin of Golden Hill, PA, Donald Welles of Silvara, PA, Bradley Button of Tunkhannock, PA, Matthew Rozelle (Lori) of Tunkhannock, PA, and Mark Rozelle (Steph) of Tunkhannock, PA; step-mother, Jeannie Button of East Lemon, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Celia will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Darrell Sands officiating. Interment will follow at the Overfield Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
