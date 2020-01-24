Chad M. Crawford-Cole, age 35, of Owego, New York, formerly of Elmira, New York, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Chad was born June 21, 1984 in Sayre, the son of Joey and Penny Rogers Crawford. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Chad is survived by his parents, Joey and Penny Crawford of Elmira, New York; children, Jasmine, Hellena, Isabella, Adelyn, and Michael; brothers and sister-in-law, Joey J. Crawford II, Garreth W. and Valerie Crawford, and Jeffrey A. Crawford all of Elmira, New York; grandmothers, Mary L. Rathbun of Troy, and Violet J. Rogers of Elmira, New York; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. A celebration of Chad’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at The Horseheads Moose Club, 416 West Franklin Street, Horseheads, New York. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Chad’s name may be made to the Center for Donation and Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Boulevard, Albany, NY 12203. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad St., Horseheads, New York. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
