Charlene Ann Porter, 56, of 189 Seven Hills Drive, Rome, PA passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, Charlene was born in Troy, PA on May 10, 1965, the daughter of Charles Porter and Barbara Foulkrod Porter.
Charlene is survived by her children, Regina Porter of Butler, PA, Michael Groover (Michele Groover) of Rome, PA and Dennis Groover Jr. of Rome, PA, grandchildren, Caydon Claypoole, Trevor Claypoole, and Gunner Groover, sisters, Judy Painter and Nora Barnes, and brother, Dolson Porter as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Charlene was predeceased by a grandson, Skylar Porter, sister, Christine Shedden and brother, Charles “Skeet” Porter.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
