Charles Burton Johnson, 82, of 191 Dogwood Lane, Wysox, PA passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Charles was born in Towanda, PA on April 26, 1940, the son of John Johnson and Mary Heeman Johnson.
He was employed by Canron Construction in Ithaca, NY for many years.
Charles is survived by his grandson, William C. McFall of Wysox, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann McFall of Wysox, brothers, John (Betty) Kennedy, Joe (Connie) Johnson, Jim (Theresa) Johnson, Albert Johnson, sisters, Margaret (Kenneth) Vanderpool, Mary (Don) Sickler, Rose (Jim) Hemenway, and Shirley (Henry) Benjamin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife, Carrie Louise Yates Johnson on November 1, 2019, and son, William Irving McFall on April 9, 2017.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Paul Benjamin officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
