Charles “Charlie” Norman Fluck, age 72, of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania passed away, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Charlie was born on Sept. 17, 1947, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Francis Albert (d. April 6, 1996) and Eva Mease Fluck Sr. (d. March 28, 1961). He was a graduate of the Palisades High School with the class of 1966.
He married Barbara Lynn Miller on Sept. 11, 1970. They began raising their family in the Quakertown area, but decided to move out of the city life to Wilmot Township in 1988.
Charlie was employed as a Millwright and retired from ICON, Inc. in 2016. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and reading western novels. In his younger years he was an avid bowler and took great pleasure in playing baseball and shooting skeet. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Charlie is survived by his children, Robert Fluck of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, Richard Fluck and his wife, Angela, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Matthew Fluck and his wife Amanda of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, and Sarah Armstrong and her husband, Jeff, of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Kaylie Fluck, Kaid Fluck, Kai Fluck, Addison Fluck, Ethan Gavin, Trevor Armstrong, and Marguerite Armstrong; his siblings, Francis Fluck, Jr. of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, Kermit Fluck and his wife Julie of Riegelsville, Pennsylvania, and Loretta Booth of Cortez, Colorado; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on Dec. 1, 1995; and his siblings, Leroy Fluck, Myrtle Kramer, James Fluck, Clarence Fluck, Walter Fluck, Howard Fluck, Delbert Fluck, and Lillian Fluck.
Funeral services for Charlie will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Kim E. Bode officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to the Wilmot Fire Hall, 58 Riverview Road, Sugar Run, PA 18846.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
