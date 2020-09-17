Charles “Chuck” O’Donnell Sr., 59, of Watsontown (Lewis Township) formerly of Lancaster and Canton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at home with family by his side. Charles Eugene was born on Aug. 19, 1961 in Lancaster and was a son of the late Joseph and Nancy (Chambers) O’Donnell.
Later, at the age of 13, Chuck and his family moved to the Canton area to make their home. He attended Canton High School and the St. John’s Methodist Church in Grover. On June 17, 2000, Chuck married the former Gloria Rathbun in Watsontown and together they shared 20 years of loving marriage.
He will be remembered as a “Jack of all Trades” a man who worked hard and provided for those he loved, especially his family. He was self employed most of his life as a dedicated truck Driver.
His hobbies include; hunting, mudding, cookouts, making hay, spending time with family and lovingly picking on the grandchildren.
Surviving Charles are his wife, Gloria at home; siblings, Joanne (Doug) Wesneski of Roaring Branch, Linda (Scot) Groff of Peach Bottom, Pam (Tony) Hamm of Turbotville and Joe (Ella) O’Donnell Jr. of Roaring Branch; children, Shawn (Dana) Walker of Harrisburg, Tiffany O’Donnell (Russell Weaber) of Turbotville, Brenda Porter (Arthur Whitenight) of Milton, Deadra Porter of Watsontown, Charles O’Donnell Jr. of Watsontown and Tamara (Karl) Miller of Grover; grandchildren, Joshua and Khegan Walker, Shania Stone, Brandan Cromley, Gabrielle, Gavin and Greyson Whitenight, Chasiti and Klaitin Chouinard and Kellie Rathbun, Christopher and Briella O’Donnell, Jayden, Jaxxon and Jennavieve and Janaya Lamont and Brooke and Damien Miller; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. The funeral service will be 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellenton Cemetery. Please abide with the CDC guidelines and wear a mask and follow social distancing while attending. The family invites friends to attend the Canton Moose Lodge for a time of fellowship and luncheon following the services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.