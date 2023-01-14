Charles D. Simons, 72, of Columbia Crossroads, Pa., passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. He was born in Troy, Pa. on May 31, 1950.
He was married to his wife Bonnie Talada Simons for fifty years. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Simons, his children: Joy Simons, Thomas Simons (Lisa), Donna Simons Ackley (Tim), Terry Simons (Amy), and Jodi Simons (Joe). He is also survived by two special friends Lloyd Dunbar and John Alford.
Charles enjoyed hunting and gardening in his spare time.
There will be no calling hours or services honoring Charles’ request.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Charles’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.