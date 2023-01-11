Charles D. Simons, 72, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa., passed away Monday January 9, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Arrangements are incomplete at this time .A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Review. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
