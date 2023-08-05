Charles D. Webster, 65, of Towanda, PA passed away August 2, 2023, at his home.
Charles was born in Sayre, PA on October 16, 1957, and was raised by his father and stepmother, the late Edward J. Webster Sr. and Rosanna Benjamin Webster. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1976. Charles was employed as a mechanic by several area automobile dealerships over the years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and in earlier years, raced dirt track cars, and was a competitive drag racer. Charles enjoyed woodworking and motorcycles.
He was a life Member of the Towanda Fire Department and a social member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42.
Charles is survived by his sons, Daniel Walker of Standing Stone, Trevor Webster of Towanda, stepdaughter, Kelly Krushinsky, 6 grandchildren, a great grandchild, siblings, Dorothy (Jeff) Wilcox of Towanda, Edward J. Webster Jr. of Towanda, Rosemary Horton of Towanda, stepsister, Carla Rowe of Texas, his aunt, Loretta Kukaites of Liberty Corners, several nieces, nephews, cousins, special cousin, Mark McLinko of Towanda, and his feline companions, Fefe and Biggie.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P. O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Charles D. Webster.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
