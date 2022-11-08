Charles E. “Chuck” Turner, 90, well known Towanda resident of 725 Second St. Towanda, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Troy Community Hospital, Troy, PA.
Charles was born in Towanda on February 5, 1932. The son of Harold and Edna Jackson Turner and attended school in New Albany, PA. Charles served with the U.S. Navy from June 28, 1951 to May 27, 1955 during the Korean War.
On August 18, 1952, he married Joan Elizabeth Cox at Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda.
In early years, Charles was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda and was a cross-country truck driver for over 30 years. He was later employed by Penelec in Towanda for several years until his retirement.
Charles was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Towanda, and American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, camping, and NASCAR.
He is survived by his children: Scott Turner, Roger Turner and wife Vickie, Cindy Williams and husband Greg, all of Towanda, Robin Turner and Diane of Chesterfield, VA; 9 Grandchildren: Brian Turner, Tara McKernan, Chris Fries, Brad Turner, Rusty Turner, Kelsey Turner Nonnemacher, Trevor Williams, Taylor Williams Bellinger, and Devon Joel Turner; 13 great grandchildren, sister, Rena Yost and husband Gerry of South Branch, brother, Carson Turner and wife Terri of New Albany, PA, several nieces and nephews, good friend, Bill Murphy and his canine companion, Buddy.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by: his wife of 58 years, Joan Elizabeth Cox Turner, son, Joel Bradley Turner, brother, Ronnie, and sisters, Nita and Sharon. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
A Requiem mass will be celebrated Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda, PA with Rev. Betsy Sentigar, officiating .
Interment will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in Charles E. Turner’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.