Charles Earl Stone, 60, of Rush Township, PA passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Charles was born in Newport, RI on March 21, 1962, the son of Edward Stone and the late Mary (Hollenback) Timm. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado Technical University and his Master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. In early years, Charles was employed by Schneider National Trucking Company in Mehoopany, PA and operated his own stone quarry.
He was later employed by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for 18 years. Charles was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and served as a Hunter Safety Instructor. He also worked as an Elk Guide for Quehanna Outfitters in Sinnemahoning, PA. Charles enjoyed music and played base guitar with several bands over the years. He is survived by his wife, Wyneta Stone, his father, Edward Stone who resides at the Personal Care Home in Towanda, children, Rachel (Michael) Trasco of Laceyville, Jimmy Curtis Robert (Kellie) Stone of Detroit, MI, grandchildren, Dezarae Shoemaker, Brendin Trasco, Clayton Trasco, Aidyn, Ziva, and Presley Stone, great granddaughter, Aria Stroud, sister, Carletta Stone of Galeton, PA, brother, Michael (Trudy) Stone of Florida, Steve Stone of Tunkhannock, Jay (Kim) Stone of Tunkhannock as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Douglas Sivers officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, P.O. Box 8249, Missoula, Montana 59807 in memory of Charles Earl Stone. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
