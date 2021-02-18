Charles Edward DeRose (“Chuck”), born on Nov 27, 1939 in North Haledon NJ, died Sunday, Feb. 14 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre PA at the age of 81. Chuck, a retired US Navy veteran, recently moved from Sayre, PA to Towanda, PA.
Chuck (also known as “Pa” by his kids and grandkids) will be remembered by his family and friends as having a witty sense of humor, being a bit stubborn at times and always being up for challenge and change. His many interests include model railroading, bringing antique cars back to life, and restoring / renovating many houses over the course of his life. Many also know Chuck as an avid supporter of the Sayre Railroad Museum, where he utilized his significant talents in master carpentry and woodworking to build cabinets for the gift shop, install new entry doors and otherwise contribute to the site restoration.
Chuck is survived by his 4 daughters (Katie, Karen, Debbie and Susan), 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, his sister Betty Howard of Monroeton PA, and his ex-wife Barbara DeRose of Stroudsburg.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held later this spring.
Donations in Chuck’s name can be made to help sustain and build the Sayre Historical Society Railroad Museum — all donations are tax deductible; monetary donations can be addressed to: Sayre Historical Society, P.O. Box 311, Sayre, PA 18840-0311.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
