Charles Edward Friends, age 66, of Elkland, PA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born on May 30, 1955, in Wellsboro, PA, a son of Robert F. and Edna (Padgett) Friends. Charles worked as a welder, an escort driver, and a security guard at construction sites in the area.
Charles is survived by his sons, Robert (Trinadonna) Friends of Millerton, PA, Michael (Roshelle) Friends of Florida, and Timothy Friends of Troy, PA; daughters, Stefanie (Timothy) Hornung of Troy, PA, and Sara Friends of Troy, PA; several grandchildren; and two great grandchildren, Maye and Mya. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a great grandson, Jakob Nikoleas Friends.
In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.