Charles Edward Gross, 43, of Litchfield Township, PA died Saturday, July 22, 2023, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Sheshequin Township, PA. Charles was born in Sayre, PA on December 15, 1979, the son of Rose Marie Strope Gross and John Ralph Gross. Charles attended school in Wyalusing and Towanda, PA. He was formerly employed by Jeld-wen in Wysox, PA. Charles enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing. He is survived by his daughters, Kendra Gross and Destiny Gross and their mother, Alishia Gross all of Wysox, his mother, Rose Marie Gross of Wysox, sisters, Shana (Albert) Mosier of Troy, Patty (Mark) Shannon of Ulster, brother, John Squires of New York State, and two nieces. Charles was predeceased by his father, John Ralph Gross in 2017 and by his sisters, Tammy Squires and Susan Gross.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
