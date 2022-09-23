The Troy Community has lost one of its most enthusiastic and generous advocates. Charles Fox passed away September 19 at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by the family he loved so much. He was proceeded in death by his dear wife Ursula. He is survived by his children Betsy Bogert (Tom), Craig Marvin, Beth Rothermel (Mark), Larry Lines (Audrey), Kim Johnson (Ted), Sean Fox (Patty), 10 grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren. He has joined his beloved grandson Nick Lines on the hunting trails in heaven.
Charlie readied himself for a long life of teaching and mentoring youth at Lycoming College – later getting a masters in Secondary Education from Mansfield. In addition to a career as a teacher he was also a Home and School Visitor and Vice Principal for the Troy Area School District. He touched the lives of countless children through hunter education classes, YHEC and the NRA Youth Education Summit.
Charlie was best known as an avid outdoorsman who delighted in local history and the beauty of the Northern Tier. From the Chief Wetona carving at Pisgah County Park to the establishment of Mill Cove as host to YHEC’s National Events he delighted in sharing his love of his community.
He dedicated most years of his life as a deputy with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It was just April 2021 that he finished his term as a commissioner on the PAGC Board serving as President the final year of his term.
Charlie was an enthusiastic member of local hunting clubs including Babylon and Faculty Lodge. On any given weekend you could find him at camp working on youth hunts, special projects or sharing stories of local history and tales of mischief in the mountains he loved so much.
A celebration of Charlie’s life well lived will be hosted by his family at the Troy Sale Barn October 16 at 1:00 PM. Light refreshments will be available.
The family requests those who wish to express their sympathy to consider donating to one of Charlie’s beloved programs:
PA State YHEC Program:PAYHEC
Attn: Darlene Marshall
318 Rosebush Lane
Tunkhannock, PA 18567
Please include ‘In Memory of Charlie Fox’ on Memo Line
Troy Junior Sportsmen Program
Troy Junior Sportsmen
PO Box 142
Troy, PA 16947
Please include ‘In Memory of Charlie Fox’ on Memo Line
Conservation Heritage Museum – Middle Creek
Mike Schmit — COPA
1478 Richmond Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
Make checks payable to ‘COPA Museum Fund’
Please include ‘Charlie Fox Memorial’ on Memo Line
Youth Leadership:
Wildlife Leadership Academy
7 East Water Street
Lockhaven, PA 17745
Contribute via Check or Link Below:
If sending a check, please include ‘In Memory of Charlie Fox’ on Memo Line
https://wildlifeleadershipacademy.org/in-memory-of-charlie-fox/
Mill Cove Environmental Center:
Mill Cove Environmental Center
8 South Main Street
Mansfield, PA 16933
Please include ‘In Memory of Charlie Fox’ on Memo Line
