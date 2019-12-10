Charles J. “Charlie” Palmer Jr. passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2019. Charles will join his mother, Helen, father, Charles Sr., sister, Patty Palmer, nephew, Jamie Booker, and childhood friend, Stewie Everly in eternal life after a long and courageous battle with a heart-related disease complicated by issues due to a spinal injury in 2015.
Charles is survived by Robin, his loving wife of 27 years. Robin, a registered nurse, has been a tremendous caregiver providing extensive knowledge, understanding, passion and compassion over the years.
“Charlie,” as he was known by his friends and family, is also survived by daughter, Jenny Marino of Towanda, her husband, Dillon; and granddaughters, Kirsten Shults and Abigayle Marino; step-son, Lee McNeal of Albany, New York; brother, John Palmer and wife Penny of Wysox; sister, Claire and husband, Norman Nickeson of Sugar Run; nephews, Daniel Booker, Jordan Palmer, Jared Palmer; nieces, Christina Cobb, Kimberley Brown, Jessica Bartkus, Katie Askins; and his childhood and lifelong friend, Tony Luciano of Lutz, Florida.
Charlie graduated from Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut in 1975 and went on to work with brother-in law Steve Booker at Riverside Esso in the Saugatuck area of Westport. Charlie was formerly employed by the Town of Westport Highway Department and served as a short order cook on weekends at the Mansion Clam House until he moved to Wysox, Pennsylvania with his family in 1978.
In Wysox, Charlie and brother, John started and operated County Recovery Service, specializing in late model car and truck parts, restoration and towing services. Charlie also installed and maintained dozens of pay phones throughout Bradford and Susquehanna counties when the convenience of drop coin phones were located on street corners, diners, bowling alleys and gas stations. Charlie retired from CRS in 1995 and ventured into real estate investments with many single-family rental and sales, along with a subdivision development of eight lots in Wysox named River Vista.
Charlie enjoyed travel, hunting, family gatherings and friends. He had a passion for building things, whether it be fabricating a log splitter with hand drawn plans from scratch or a combustion powered potato launcher, just for the fun of it!
Charlie faithfully attended and was well-known at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Wyalusing and was an active member of the Towanda Lions Club, where he truly enjoyed camaraderie as he served as club president for a period of time. Charlie regularly volunteered with raffle ticket sales or donation drives for a cause. Charlie’s absence in recent years has been and will be missed by friends and family who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania with Rev. Peter Tran, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 in memory of Charles J. Palmer Jr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
